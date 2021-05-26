Wednesday rain in Neligh meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(NELIGH, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Neligh, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neligh:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.