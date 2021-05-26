Cancel
Neligh, NE

Wednesday rain in Neligh meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Neligh Today
 17 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Neligh, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neligh:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBtI4yA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

