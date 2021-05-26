Weather Forecast For Lusk

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



