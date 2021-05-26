Lone Pine Weather Forecast
LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
