Beaver, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver

Beaver Bulletin
 17 days ago

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBtI0RG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

