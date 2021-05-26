Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.