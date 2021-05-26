Cancel
Gualala, CA

Weather Forecast For Gualala

Gualala Digest
GUALALA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBtHyuS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Gualala

(GUALALA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gualala Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Tuesday sun alert in Gualala — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GUALALA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gualala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Gualala

(GUALALA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gualala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENDOCINO AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM PDT At 358 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Knobcone Camp, or 7 miles east of Ukiah Municipal Airport, moving southwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ukiah, Lakeport, Ukiah Municipal Airport, Knobcone Camp, Hopland and Talmage.