Red Rock Weather Forecast
RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.