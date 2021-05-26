Tamms Daily Weather Forecast

TAMMS, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



