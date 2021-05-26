Panguitch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
