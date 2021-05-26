Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 17 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aBtHuNY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
4
Followers
56
Post
392
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ennis, MTPosted by
Ennis Journal

Ennis forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ennis: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain and snow likely during night; Friday, May 21: Rain and snow in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain and snow during night;
Ennis, MTPosted by
Ennis Journal

Ennis weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ennis: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely during night;