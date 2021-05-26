Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



