Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.