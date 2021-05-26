Wright Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WRIGHT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
