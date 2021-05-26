Cancel
Laverne, OK

Laverne is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Laverne Daily
(LAVERNE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laverne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laverne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aBtHsc600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

