Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Jal
(JAL, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jal:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.