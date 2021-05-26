4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.