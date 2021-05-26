Stanberry Weather Forecast
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
