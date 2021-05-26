Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanberry, MO

Stanberry Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
 17 days ago

STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtHoKQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry, MO
16
Followers
62
Post
446
Views
ABOUT

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanberry, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Stanberry’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stanberry: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;