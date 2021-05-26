Cancel
Lake Toxaway, NC

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday's sunny forecast in Lake Toxaway

Lake Toxaway News Alert
(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Toxaway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Toxaway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtHnRh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Toxaway, NC
With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Lake Toxaway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Lake Toxaway: Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Lake Toxaway-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This custom built log home is the perfect mountain getaway. Main level living offering open floor plan. Cabin has hardwood floors, large wood burning stone fireplace in living room. Master suite with large tub and separate shower and opens to covered porch. Home offers great views and a great place to enjoy the simmer days. Come sit on the swing and enjoy a glass of wine. The side side screened porch is a great dining area. Easy access and plenty of parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sharon Stovall, EXP Realty LLC at 888-584-9431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2Fub3B5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNNTFNOQy0zNzM3OTU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Lake front home nestled in the woods has Income Producing Potential or perfect for a family. Located on Cedar Cliff Lake this 2 story home has wrap around large covered porches overlooking the water. A well maintained staircase leads to your private dock where you can boat, swim or fish. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. This is the ideal home to enjoy the peace & privacy that lake life has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Justin Purnell, EXP Realty LLC at 888-584-9431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2Fub3B5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNNTFNOQy0zNzIwODc0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> With over 290 feet of lake frontage, this absolutely prime flat double 1.76+/- acre lakefront lot with well maintained 3 BR, 2 BA cottage with new stone seawall on beautiful Lake Toxaway. Located on Skier's Cove, this park-like setting offers a unique mix of privacy and usability and features a private boat ramp as well as an area to create a double boathouse. Large trees, level entrance plus a private pond and stream on the property make this a rare opportunity on Lake Toxaway.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Art Fisher, Fisher Realty - 10 Park Place at 828-883-9895</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2Fub3B5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNNTFNOQy0zNzMzMTQ5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Located in Connestee Falls this great house has tons of updates throughout and a complete in-law suite. New hardwood and tile flooring throughout. There are two heat pumps and propane fireplace that keeps the home toasty warm. A deck on the front of the house leaves lots of room for entertaining. Two bedrooms on the main level, a loft, laundry on main, and a bedroom downstairs leave lots of room for you and guests. The lower level can be closed at the stairway by a steel door to create an in-law suite complete with kitchen, bathroom, patio, and laundry. Newly updated baths, with new tile work, sinks, and toilets. There is a loft on the upper level. Updated kitchens with new granite counter tops, new tile flooring, new cabinets, and new appliances. Wired/High Speed Ready.There has been new custom hard wood flooring installed in living, dining, and bedroom areas. Gated community offers 4 lakes, golfing, swimming, fishing, wellness center and restaurants. First time buy in required $8000<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, Listwithfreedom.com Inc at 855-456-4945</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2Fub3B5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNNTFNOQy0zNzEyODMzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lake Toxaway

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Lake Toxaway: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;