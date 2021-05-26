3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Lake Toxaway

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This custom built log home is the perfect mountain getaway. Main level living offering open floor plan. Cabin has hardwood floors, large wood burning stone fireplace in living room. Master suite with large tub and separate shower and opens to covered porch. Home offers great views and a great place to enjoy the simmer days. Come sit on the swing and enjoy a glass of wine. The side side screened porch is a great dining area. Lake front home nestled in the woods has Income Producing Potential or perfect for a family. Located on Cedar Cliff Lake this 2 story home has wrap around large covered porches overlooking the water. A well maintained staircase leads to your private dock where you can boat, swim or fish. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. This is the ideal home to enjoy the peace & privacy that lake life has to offer. Located on Skier's Cove, this park-like setting offers a unique mix of privacy and usability and features a private boat ramp as well as an area to create a double boathouse. Large trees, level entrance plus a private pond and stream on the property make this a rare opportunity on Lake Toxaway. A deck on the front of the house leaves lots of room for entertaining. Two bedrooms on the main level, a loft, laundry on main, and a bedroom downstairs leave lots of room for you and guests. The lower level can be closed at the stairway by a steel door to create an in-law suite complete with kitchen, bathroom, patio, and laundry. Newly updated baths, with new tile work, sinks, and toilets. There is a loft on the upper level. Updated kitchens with new granite counter tops, new tile flooring, new cabinets, and new appliances. Wired/High Speed Ready.There has been new custom hard wood flooring installed in living, dining, and bedroom areas. Gated community offers 4 lakes, golfing, swimming, fishing, wellness center and restaurants. First time buy in required $8000