Ravenna, NE

Jump on Ravenna’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ravenna, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtHmYy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna, NE
With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
