Seadrift, TX

Seadrift Daily Weather Forecast

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 17 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBtHlgF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seadrift, TX
With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Seadrift, TX
Seadrift, TX
3 ideas for jumping on Thursday's sunny forecast in Seadrift

(SEADRIFT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seadrift. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seadrift, TX
Get weather-ready — Seadrift's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Seadrift: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Aransas County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Aransas, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.