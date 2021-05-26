Seadrift Daily Weather Forecast
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.