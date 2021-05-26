Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo Weather Forecast

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 17 days ago

JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtHknW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Jemez Pueblo, NM
With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jemez Pueblo is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jemez Pueblo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Jemez Pueblo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jemez Pueblo: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1205 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Galisteo, or 18 miles south of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Lamy and Madrid. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 274, and between Mile Markers 288 and 291. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 283 and 290.
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central New Mexico. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Santa Fe until 215 PM MDT.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 121 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madrid, or 20 miles northeast of Bernalillo, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada and Domingo around 145 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened; therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central New Mexico. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Santa Fe until 215 PM MDT.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....