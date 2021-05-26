4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 39 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 66 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



