Winthrop, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop

 17 days ago

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBtHi2400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 66 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winthrop, WA
With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WINTHROP, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winthrop Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Okanogan SIGNIFICANT RISES ON OKANOGAN COUNTY RIVERS THIS WEEK Monday, May 17th will be the last warm day this week contributing to mountain snow melt however run off from this weekend`s warm weather will continue to feed into the Okanogan River Basin through Wednesday resulting in significant rises. The Okanogan River at Tonasket is expected to crest Wednesday into Thursday with river levels hovering right around the minor flood stage of 15.0 feet. Increased flows are also expected for the Similkameen River. Monitor weather and river forecasts from the National Weather Service to be informed with the latest information available. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1
Okanogan County, WAOmak Chronicle

Okanogan River expected to reach flood stage

TONASKET — The Okanogan Rivers is expected to hit minor flood stage by next week, according to meteorologists at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service. “Unseasonably warm temperatures and rapidly melting mountain snowpack will lead to significant rises in rivers and creeks across Okanogan County into next week,” officials said in a hydrologic outlook warning Friday morning. “Some of the bigger rises are expected along the Okanogan River, and current forecasts place the river into action stage near Tonasket by Sunday and into minor flood stage by Monday night. Increased flow is also expected for the Similkameen River.”