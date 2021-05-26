4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
