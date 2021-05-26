Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 17 days ago

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtHh9L00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

