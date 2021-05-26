Damariscotta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.