Weather Forecast For Meade
MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
