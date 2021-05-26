Cancel
Meade, KS

Weather Forecast For Meade

Posted by 
Meade Times
Meade Times
 17 days ago

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBtHeVA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meade, KSPosted by
Meade Times

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Meade

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Meade: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haskell; Meade; Seward; Stevens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEWARD...WESTERN MEADE...EAST CENTRAL STEVENS...SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND HASKELL COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sublette to 6 miles northeast of Turpin. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sublette around 1120 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Gray; Meade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD...NORTHERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fowler to near Copeland. Movement was north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Copeland, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.