Glendale Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.