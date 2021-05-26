Weather Forecast For Mayville
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
