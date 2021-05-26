Cancel
Mayville, ND

Weather Forecast For Mayville

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 17 days ago

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across parts of southeast ND. The fog is highly variable and shallow, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear.Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog has been slowly lifting with daytime heating and is expected to improve by 11 AM.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.