Britton, SD

Wednesday rain in Britton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Britton Journal
 17 days ago

(BRITTON, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Britton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Britton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBtHbqz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Britton, SD
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

