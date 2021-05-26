Cancel
Mill City, OR

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Mill City Digest
 17 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mill City Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mill City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBtHZ2P00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
