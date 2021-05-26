Weather Forecast For Sundance

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 39 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 50 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.