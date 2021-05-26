Weather Forecast For Sundance
SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.