Hancock, ME

Hancock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 17 days ago

HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtHXGx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hancock, ME
Hancock, MEPosted by
Hancock News Flash

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Hancock

(HANCOCK, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hancock Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Hancock, MEPosted by
Hancock News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Hancock

(HANCOCK, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hancock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hancock, MEPosted by
Hancock News Flash

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hancock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hancock: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou Maine, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Target Area: Hancock; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL HANCOCK COUNTIES At 608 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deblois, or 15 miles northwest of Cherryfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Deblois, Franklin, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Aurora and Beddington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HANCOCK COUNTY At 103 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Dedham, or 15 miles southeast of Old Town, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dedham, Eddington, Bradley, Clifton, Otis, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Amherst, Aurora and Great Pond. This includes State Highway 9 between Clifton and Aurora. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.