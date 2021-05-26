Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 92 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 mph



