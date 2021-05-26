Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.