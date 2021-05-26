Cancel
Martin, SD

Wednesday set for rain in Martin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 17 days ago

(MARTIN, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Martin Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Martin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBtHVVV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Martin, SD
With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Martin, SD
