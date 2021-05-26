A rainy Wednesday in Ipswich — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(IPSWICH, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ipswich, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 15 to 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 47 °F, low 36 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.