Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

A rainy Wednesday in Ipswich — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 17 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ipswich, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBtHSrK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
8
Followers
64
Post
424
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Break Time#Fun Time#Weather Data#Sd#Chance Rain Showers#The Sun#Attractions#Liftoff#Nws Data#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ipswich, SDPosted by
Ipswich Journal

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(IPSWICH, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ipswich. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ipswich, SDPosted by
Ipswich Journal

Forecast: The next 4 days in Ipswich

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ipswich: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Ipswich, SDPosted by
Ipswich Journal

Ipswich weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ipswich: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;