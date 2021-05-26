Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boron, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boron

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 17 days ago

BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtHRyb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
5
Followers
67
Post
428
Views
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boron, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Tuesday has sun for Boron — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BORON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Boron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Isabella, Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake Isabella; Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1228 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Onyx, or 23 miles southwest of Olancha, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bear Peak, Riverkern, Kernville, Blackrock and Pascoes.