Naalehu, HI

Naalehu Daily Weather Forecast

Naalehu News Watch
 17 days ago

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aBtHQ5s00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

