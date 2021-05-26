Naalehu Daily Weather Forecast
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.