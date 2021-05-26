Cancel
Superior, NE

Superior Weather Forecast

Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 17 days ago

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBtHPD900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Scattered Rain Showers#Nws Data
