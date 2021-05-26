Superior Weather Forecast
SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
