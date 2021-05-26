Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Jeffersonville

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jeffersonville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 57 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.