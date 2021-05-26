Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Jeffersonville

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 17 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jeffersonville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtHOZe00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jeffersonville, OH
With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Jeffersonville, OH
