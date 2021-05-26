Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaibito, AZ

Cloudy forecast for Kaibito — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 17 days ago

(KAIBITO, AZ.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Kaibito, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaibito:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtHNgv00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito, AZ
2
Followers
57
Post
279
Views
ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kaibito, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Clouds#Crisp Cool Air#Nws Data#The Sun#Sprints Day#Cyclists#Exercise Outdoors#Lawn#Az#Yard Work#Joggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related