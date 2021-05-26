Cancel
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin Daily Weather Forecast

Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 17 days ago

OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBtHMoC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
