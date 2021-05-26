Oberlin Daily Weather Forecast
OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
