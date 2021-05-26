Cancel
Niland, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Niland

Niland Dispatch
 17 days ago

NILAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aBtHLvT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Niland, CA
Niland Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Niland

(NILAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Niland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Niland, CA
Niland Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Niland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Niland: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT Winds have fallen below advisory level in the Imperial Valley and over the Salton Sea.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.