Weather Forecast For Renovo
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
