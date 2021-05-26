Weather Forecast For Renovo

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.