Renovo, PA

Weather Forecast For Renovo

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
 17 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBtHK2k00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
