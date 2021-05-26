Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Stuart News Alert
 17 days ago

(STUART, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stuart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtHIHI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stuart, IA
With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

