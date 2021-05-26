Weather Forecast For Cook

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.