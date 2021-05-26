Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook, MN

Weather Forecast For Cook

Posted by 
Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 17 days ago

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBtH9Q000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cook News Flash

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
3
Followers
61
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cook, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cook, MNPosted by
Cook News Flash

Take advantage of Monday sun in Cook

(COOK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cook News Flash

Get weather-ready — Cook’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cook: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;