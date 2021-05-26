Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: Conversations are private

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TmD0_0aBtH8XH00

Atlanta Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith on Tuesday didn’t shed much light on the rampant trade speculation involving All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

One day after Jones told Fox Sports that he was “outta there,” Smith elected against answering questions on the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Smith did not directly address whether Jones asked for a trade earlier this year or whether the sides could come to an agreement on the upcoming season.

“Any private conversation that I have with our players is going to remain private on my end,” Smith said. “And I’m not going to sit here and comment on any potential roster moves that we may or may not make.”

When asked about the notion of trading away a franchise favorite in Jones, Smith elected to take a bigger-picture perspective.

“Look, this is a tough business. We all signed up for it, coaches and players, we understand that. But everything we do here is going to be well thought out and it’s going to be handled out behind the scenes with dignity with the players. As long as I’m here, that’s that way it’ll be done.”

Multiple reports emerged before the NFL Draft last month that indicated the Falcons were listening to trade overtures from other teams. That came after Jones asked for a trade at the start of the offseason, and the team was trying to honor his request behind the scenes, per reports, adding the Falcons were seeking a first-round draft pick in return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hQsQ_0aBtH8XH00 Also Read:
Falcons coach avoids Julio Jones trade talk: 5 best teams for All-Pro receiver

Jones, 32, caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2020. His low production was a byproduct of injuries. The Falcons selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Jones has three years left on his contract, including $15.3 million for the 2021 season and $11.51 million for 2022 and 2023. His salary cap hit for 2021 is $23.1 million.

Between Jones, Matt Ryan and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, more than $70 million in 2021 salary cap space is consumed by three contracts.

Jones and Ryan have been one of the most prolific combinations in NFL history. Entering last season, Jones’ career average of 96.2 receiving yards per game was the best in NFL history.

But the hamstring injury derailed his 2020 season and Ryan clicked with Calvin Ridley. The third-year pro caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s owed just $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract but the Falcons are planning to exercise his fifth-year option for 2022.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 schedule release

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Falcons Arthur Smith#Fox Sports#Nfl Power Rankings#Falcons Coach#All Pro Receiver Jones#Ball#Nfl History#Game#Conversation#Team Outlooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top WR-CB Matchups of the 2021 NFL Schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule reveal means incredible storylines and must-see prime-time games. Dialing in a little closer, it also means some epic player matchups. And perhaps no area is more attention-worthy than the razzle-dazzle that occurs when the premium positions of wide receiver and cornerback collide. Whether it's the biggest...
NFLtheScore

Undrafted DB claims he was sent fake invite to Falcons' minicamp

Undrafted defensive back Juantarius Bryant says he's the victim of a cruel hoax after arriving at the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp only to learn the team never sent him an invite. "Someone contacted me from a 404 area code number pretending to be Dean Pees, the (defensive coordinator) for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game by Difficulty

Week 6 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely the toughest opponent any team will face all season; and for the Eagles that is no different. While the Eagles have the luxury of facing the Bucs at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles fans can be even more brutal than the fans of their opponents in the face of on-field struggles. This is specifically a tough matchup for Hurts, who will likely be asked to face off against a defense that managed to shut down former MVP Patrick Mahomes on football’s biggest stage.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julio Jones Trade To Patriots? Former NFL Exec Analyzes Possibility

The New England Patriots made major splashes in both NFL free agency and the 2021 draft. Mike Tannenbaum, for one, doesn’t seem to be ruling out the possibility of Bill Belichick and Co. following suit during the campaign. Julio Jones for some time now has been floated as a potential...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL Eli Ankou to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is congratulated on his 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan (not pictured) by wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports. Could...
NFLBleacher Report

Juantarius Bryant Says He Was Victim of Hoax Convincing Him of Falcons Tryout

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he was the victim of a hoax centered around a fake tryout with the Atlanta Falcons. Bryant explained Saturday someone had reached out to him while pretending to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He drove to Atlanta's team facility for rookie minicamp, only to discover the team hadn't invited him. He called it "one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me."
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons add DT Olive Sagapolu after rookie minicamp

The Falcons invited five tryout players to rookie minicamp, and one of them has turned that opportunity into a roster spot. As you may have seen yesterday, Atlanta added veteran Olive Sagapolu to the roster, giving them one more interesting player in a deep and intriguing defensive tackle group. Sagapolu...
NFLatlantanews.net

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' rookie minicamp

Here are five observations from the first day of Falcons' rookie minicamp Kelsey Conway. The Atlanta Falcons held their first day of rookie minicamp practice on Friday and for the first time since being hired as head coach in Atlanta, Arthur Smith was leading the way on the practice fields.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.