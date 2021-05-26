Economist and Diem Co-Creator Catalini on The Future of Money; Crypto in Space
As Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 continues with another day full of educational sessions, "First Mover" does its own deep dive into the future of money Wednesday, bringing the topic down to earth and discussing crypto's voyage to space. Joining our discussions today: Diem Co-Creator and Diem Foundation's chief economist Christian Catalini and CEO of SpaceChain Zee Zheng. Plus, markets analysis with Satstreet's Michael Nasser and highlights from yesterday's Consensus keynotes, including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and the Federal Reserve's Dr. Lael Brainard.www.coindesk.com
