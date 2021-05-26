CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Economist and Diem Co-Creator Catalini on The Future of Money; Crypto in Space

CoinDesk
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 continues with another day full of educational sessions, "First Mover" does its own deep dive into the future of money Wednesday, bringing the topic down to earth and discussing crypto's voyage to space. Joining our discussions today: Diem Co-Creator and Diem Foundation's chief economist Christian Catalini and CEO of SpaceChain Zee Zheng. Plus, markets analysis with Satstreet's Michael Nasser and highlights from yesterday's Consensus keynotes, including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and the Federal Reserve's Dr. Lael Brainard.

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$69,000,000,000 Pension Fund Considering Allocating Capital to Crypto Space

Australia’s fifth-largest pension fund is reportedly considering allocating capital to the crypto markets. The Financial Times reports that Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), which manages $69 billion worth of assets, is open to making cryptocurrency investments in the future even as it remains cautious of the nascent digital asset space. QIC’s...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Visa to Help Creators, Small Businesses Learn About NFTs and Crypto

Aku is an NFT character created by former MLB player Micah Johnson. Image: Micah Johnson. Visa and NFT artist Micah Johnson have launched an initiative to help digital creators learn about using NFTs and crypto. The firm purchased a CryptoPunks NFT avatar for more than $150,000 worth of ETH in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
investing.com

India Dominates the Crypto Space — Over 10 Million Indians Own Crypto

© Reuters. India Dominates the Crypto Space — Over 10 Million Indians Own Crypto. India has the highest number of crypto owners in the world. Over 10 million Indians own crypto. India also records over 3.6 million prospective crypto investors. Indians are taking the center stage for crypto investment and...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Clash raises $9.1M and enables creators to earn money with digital Drops

Clash has raised $9.1 million in funding and today is launching Drops, which are in-app digital goods that fans buy to give to their favorite creators. Drops are akin to tips in the real world. When fans buy them and share them with creators, it’s like putting money in a tip jar laid out in front of your favorite neighborhood entertainer.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Binance Dedicates Another $1B to Smart Chain Project

Binance is doubling down on its position in Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, announced Tuesday that it had committed $1 billion to further boost BSC’s growth, after it put up $100 million to support decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on BSC a little over a year ago.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

‘Bitcoin is the best form of money’: Investment notes from a crypto expert

Each week, the FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests. Every 25-minute episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared …. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Mover#Microstrategy#The Federal Reserve
bigeasymagazine.com

Crypto Revealed Reviews – Legit Documentary Series or Waste of Money?

Crypto Revealed by Dr. Patrick Gentempo and Jeff Hays is an informative guide explaining how cryptocurrency can help you get financial gains. According to the official website, it is a nine-part long series that explains one of the most profitable investment plans and how to use it to get greater benefits. Anyone who is into crypto or wants to learn crypto can sign up for it and understand how it all works.
MARKETS
kusi.com

Crypto investors are making tons of money off SHIBA INU coin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular among investors, and more importantly, many are becoming more valuable. In addition to the most known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are altcoins. SHIBA INU Coin has become one of the most mentioned coins online this month, and it is making investors are excited.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CoinDesk

How Should You Treat Crypto Compared With Other Assets in a Portfolio?

With popular platforms like Cash App, PayPal and Venmo offering easy ways to buy bitcoin and altcoins, a broader swath of consumers is getting the chance to own crypto. But that doesn’t mean everybody is approaching owning and investing in crypto strategically. There’s a difference between buying a few hundred dollars’ worth of bitcoin and using a crypto exchange like Coinbase to round out your portfolio the same way rappers, sports stars and the mega-rich hold onto fine art, luxury watches and rare footwear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoin.com

Tanzania Central Bank Heeding Call to Prepare for Crypto, Economists Express Reservations

While the Bank of Tanzania (BOT) executives continue to reiterate the central bank’s willingness to heed the government’s call to prepare for cryptocurrencies, some economists insist Tanzania lacks the resources needed for it to adopt such digital currencies. Economists: Tanzania an Unsuitable Candidate. In their views, published by the Citizen...
WORLD
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
ROCKDALE, TX
AFP

Bitcoin tops $60,000 on US fund approval hopes

Bitcoin breached the $60,000 mark for the first time since April on growing optimism that American regulators will greenlight the first US futures exchange-traded fund for the cryptocurrency. The digital currency was up more than 40 percent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050 GMT, according to Bloomberg News data, which reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission could allow the ETF to trade next week. The SEC has rejected attempts to create a Bitcoin ETF since 2013. "An SEC Bitcoin ETF approval is a watershed moment for the crypto industry as this could be the key driver for getting the next wave of crypto investors," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control Releases Guidance for Crypto Space

The U.S. Treasury Department is releasing new sanction guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry. The Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently published new instructions for crypto businesses and investors, saying that individual investors should expect to be scrutinized in terms of who they can and can’t deal with, just like traditional financial institutions.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

$2T and Counting: Some Friday Perspective

Nic Carter, prominent industry venture capitalist and shyguy, had an insightful comment yesterday about how it’s easy to lose sight of reality when you’re logged on, heads down focused on building the digital tomorrow. It was in an article about tungsten – the latest obsession among many on Crypto Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Family Offices and Crypto: Just How Real Is It for Old Money?

Family Offices and Crypto: Just How Real Is It for Old Money?. Family offices are becoming more involved in crypto. Most wealthy families start investing in crypto with 1% or 2%, but often that grows to make up a larger percentage of their portfolio. Family investors rely on mentorship and...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Cipher Mining to Purchase 28K to 56K Mining Rigs From Bitfury

Cipher Mining Technologies (NASDAQ: CIFR), a newly formed U.S.-based bitcoin mining operation, has signed an agreement with Bitfury to purchase 28,000 to 56,000 Bitfury mining rigs at an “attractive price.”. According to an 8-K form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), delivery of the mining rigs is...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy