Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
