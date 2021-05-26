Cancel
Bowman, ND

Weather Forecast For Bowman

Bowman Voice
 17 days ago

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtH40N00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bowman, ND
With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

