Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford
STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.