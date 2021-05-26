Cancel
Stratford, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford

Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 17 days ago

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtH37e00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stratford, TX
With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Stratford, TX
Stratford Times

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Stratford

(STRATFORD, TX) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Stratford, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Stratford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 10 S Maple St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St.
Stratford, TX
Stratford Times

Stratford gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STRATFORD, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Stratford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 10 S Maple St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 100 S Poplar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.
Dallam County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Ware and Conlen. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Texas States

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Sherman County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Hansford County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Dallam County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Potter, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Potter; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN POTTER...SHERMAN SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.