Burwell, NE

Wednesday rain in Burwell: Ideas to make the most of it

Burwell Daily
 17 days ago

(BURWELL, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Burwell Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBtH2Ev00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

