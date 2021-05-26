Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

By JOSEPH PISANI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sUT4_0aBtH1MC00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is going Hollywood.

The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced on May 17 that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

Amazon doesn’t say how many people watch its Prime Video service. But more than 200 million have access to it because they’re signed up for its Prime membership, which gives them faster shipping and other perks. Besides Prime Video, Amazon also has a free streaming service called IMDb TV, where Amazon makes money by playing ads during movies and shows.

Buying MGM would give Amazon access to more films, shows and famous characters, including Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther. Amazon will also get a cable channel: Epix, which MGM owns.

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of the oldest Hollywood studios, founded in 1924 when films were silent. It has a long list of classics in its library, including “Singin’ in the Rain.” More recent productions include reality TV staples “Shark Tank” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and an Aretha Franklin biopic called “Respect.”

Amazon already has its own studio but has had mixed results. Two of its shows, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag,” won best comedy series Emmys. But many of its films have failed to click with audiences at the box office. Recently, Amazon has been spending on sports and splashy shows. It will stream “Thursday Night Football” next year and is producing a “Lord of the Rings” show, which reportedly cost $450 million for its first season alone.

The deal, which is subject to customary approvals, will make Amazon, already one of the most powerful and valuable companies in the world, even bigger. Regulators around the world are scrutinizing Amazon’s business practices, specifically the way it looks at information from businesses that sell goods on its site and uses it to create its own Amazon-branded products.

A report by the House Judiciary Committee in October called for a possible breakup of Amazon and others, making it harder for them to buy other businesses and imposing new rules to safeguard competition.

Amazon, founded in 1995 as an online bookstore, has become a $1.6 trillion behemoth that does a little bit of everything. It has a delivery business network that gets orders to people in two days or sooner; sells inhalers and insulin; has a cloud-computing business that powers the apps of Netflix and McDonald’s; and has plans to send more than 3,200 satellites into space to beam internet service to Earth.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Mgm#Reality Tv#Disney Tv#Amazon Video#Netflix Inc#Online Tv#Shark Tank#Ap#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Epix#Mcdonald#Buying Mgm#Amazon Access#Imdb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosinsidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the weekend. And if you’re looking to kick back and catch some new material on streaming over the next few days, you’re in luck, as Netflix and all the major platforms have a lot of great stuff going up to keep you entertained until Monday. In particular, a number of established hit TV shows are returning for fresh seasons this Friday, with a bunch of original movies also debuting. So, let’s take a look at some of the highlights.
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
TV Showsthestreamable.com

First Watch The Netflix Shows, Then Go Buy The Netflix Stuff

After streaming the shows, you can buy the merchandise — at least that’s what Netflix is banking on. The streamer has opened an online shop banking on the hopes that viewers will want to purchase everything from a “Lupin“-themed side table to t-shirts and hoodies based around characters from “Eden,” to jewelry and sculptures from “Yasuke.”
Businessphoenixherald.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
Sex CrimesPosted by
BGR.com

A new Netflix true crime movie is so devastating, people can’t finish watching it

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...
BusinessPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

James Bond Writer Fears for Future Under Amazon

John Logan, who wrote screenplays for the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, said he feared that the takeover of MGM Studios by Amazon could lead to the spy franchise’s demise. The recently announced $8.45 billion deal included a guarantee that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and...
BusinessTech Dirt

Now That Amazon Has Bought MGM, Will It Turn Against The Internet?

As you may have heard, Amazon recently reached a deal to buy MGM Studios for $8.5 billion, expanding its in-house content studio, which is already quite massive, given its efforts to build up its Prime Video streaming service. For a variety of reasons (notably, everything Amazon has done with Prime, as well as increasing video streaming competition from Disney, NBC Universal, Warner Media/Discovery, etc.), the deal isn't that surprising.
TV & Videosnewslanes.com

James Bond: Will Amazon seek to create a shared 007 universe across Film and TV? EXCLUSIVE

Since the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have been expanding their shared universes for the MCU and Star Wars across Film and TV. And now that Amazon has purchased James Bond studio MGM, could we be about to see the same thing happen to the world of 007? Express.co.uk caught up with Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who strongly believes the tech giant will seek talks on such a matter.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Reportedly Planning A James Bond Cinematic Universe

The James Bond franchise is at a significant crossroads that might well be the most pivotal moment in the history of a series that celebrates the 60th anniversary of its first installment next year, all stemming from Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. Even if you ignore the new ownership, there’s still...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Skyfall writer expresses concern for Bond over Amazon’s MGM deal

Following the news that Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, Skyfall and Spectre co-writer John Logan has been voicing his concerns about what the deal might mean for the evergreen spy series. In an essay written for The New...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Will Amazon Make James Bond TV Shows and Spin-Offs? Not So Fast

The entertainment landscape was handed another major shake-up recently when it was revealed that Amazon is set to acquire MGM for a deal valued at nearly $8.5 billion. MGM's vast library includes more than 4,000 movies and thousands of hours of TV. But the crown jewel of the studio's catalog is undoubtedly the James Bond franchise. So, does that mean we are going to get a James Bond TV show or spin-offs in the near future? While that might seem like an obvious conclusion to draw, we need to pump the brakes on that one as the situation is complicated.