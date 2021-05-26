Cancel
Why income inequality is growing at the fastest rate among Asian Americans

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asian American Pacific Islander population is extremely diverse, both culturally and economically. According to a 2019 analysis by the Pew Research Center, Asian American household incomes can range from $44,400 to $120,000. Here's a closer look at the growing income gap among Asian Americans, how it started and what's next.

