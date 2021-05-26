Why income inequality is growing at the fastest rate among Asian Americans

Many Americans have used telehealth and would turn to it for mental healthcare. The new online poll by the American Psychological Association also found that 38% had used telehealth to consult with a health professional, up from 31% last fall. In all, 82% have used it since the start of the pandemic. Most consultations were done via video (69%), while 38% said they had used phone calls only. The poll found that confidence in telehealth is growing. Respondents were slightly more likely this year than last to say telehealth can provide the same quality care as in-person services (45% versus 40%), and that they would use telehealth for mental health (59% versus 49%). In the survey, 66% of 18 to 29-year-olds said they would do so, compared to 36% of seniors. Overall, about 43% want to continue using telehealth when the pandemic is over and 34% said they’d prefer it to an office visit — up from 31% in 2020.