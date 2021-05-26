Preston Daily Weather Forecast
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
