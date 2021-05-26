Preston Daily Weather Forecast

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 51 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 7 mph



