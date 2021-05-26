Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Preston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 17 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtGzgY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
5
Followers
64
Post
226
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Preston, MNPosted by
Preston News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Preston

(PRESTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Preston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Preston, MNPosted by
Preston News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PRESTON, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Preston Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Preston, MNPosted by
Preston News Flash

Get weather-ready — Preston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Preston: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Preston, MNPosted by
Preston News Flash

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PRESTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Preston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fillmore County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FILLMORE COUNTY At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of Lanesboro, or 8 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Lanesboro around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Arendahl, Whalan, Pilot Mound, Peterson, Highland, Old Barn Campground and Rushford Village. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Fillmore County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FILLMORE COUNTY At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of Lanesboro, or 8 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Lanesboro around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Arendahl, Whalan, Pilot Mound, Peterson, Highland, Old Barn Campground and Rushford Village. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH