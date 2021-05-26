4-Day Weather Forecast For Buras

BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 72 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.