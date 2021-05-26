Cancel
Elkhart, KS

Jump on Elkhart’s rainy forecast today

Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 17 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elkhart Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elkhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBtGv9e00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkhart, KS
With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

